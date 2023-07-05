USP Maintains Top Ranking

With Australia and New Zealand excluded, it has retained its position in the coveted Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.

As the only university from the Pacific to achieve this distinction, USP secured a place in the 1001-1200 band on the THE rankings, further enhancing its global standing.

THE World University Rankings, renowned as the largest and most diverse university rankings globally, encompassed 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions in 2023. The rankings incorporated a meticulous analysis of over 121 million citations from more than 15.5 million research publications, along with survey responses from 40,000 scholars worldwide.

USP joined over 2,500 institutions in submitting its data, contributing to the collection of over 680,000 data points. The World University Rankings stands apart by evaluating research-intensive universities across all their core missions, including teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

In addition to its overall ranking, USP excelled in three specific subject areas. According to THE World University Rankings by subject, USP's Physical Sciences secured a place in the 601–800 range, while its Social Sciences and Business and Economics programs both achieved rankings in the 501–600 range.

The subject-specific rankings provided insights into USP's strengths across various disciplines. Physical Sciences encompassed mathematics, statistics, physics, astronomy, chemistry, geology, environmental sciences, and earth and marine sciences. Social Sciences recognized USP's expertise in communication and media studies, politics, international studies, sociology, and geography. Lastly, the Business and Economics ranking acknowledged the university's performance in business management, accounting, finance, economics, and econometrics.

USP Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Pal Ahluwalia was invited to deliver a presentation titled "How does the world see Australia and New Zealand?" at THE Campus Live ANZ 2023. His talk focused on international collaboration and the Pacific's perspective, emphasizing the importance of meeting the evolving educational and developmental needs of the region.

Professor Ahluwalia expressed his gratitude and pride for the university's achievements, attributing the recognition to the dedicated efforts of USP's researchers and staff. He highlighted the collaborative nature of the institution's success, emphasizing the collective contributions of the entire team.

USP's commitment to sustainable development and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was also recognized in THE Impact Rankings 2023. The university maintained its position in the 401-600 range out of 1,591 institutions and demonstrated progress in achieving specific SDGs.

As the premier institution in the Pacific, USP aligns its aspirations with the SDGs, with the latest inclusion being SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth. In total, USP achieved seven SDGs, including SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 14: Life Below Water, SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, SDG 17: Partnership for the Goals, and SDG 13: Climate Action.

THE Impact Rankings remain the sole global performance tables that evaluate universities based on their contributions to the United Nations' SDGs, earning trust from students, teachers, governments, and industry experts worldwide.