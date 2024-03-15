US & SI form alliance to tackle climate change

Highlighting the importance of open democracy, they pledged to support civil society in devising local solutions harnessing the diverse talents of citizens.

Central to their collaboration is the elevation of women across all sectors, with a focus on economic empowerment and building resilience against climate change. President Biden underscores climate change as an existential threat, promising support for the Solomon Islands in enhancing climate resilience, disaster response, and renewable energy capacity.

Recognizing the unequal burden faced by Solomon Islands due to climate change, President Biden emphasizes the need for proper stewardship of natural resources, including forests and fisheries.

The partnership aims to support sustainable employment opportunities while safeguarding these resources critical for the nation's economy and well-being.

Both nations commit to a partnership of equals, with a focus on sustainable, inclusive, and transparent growth to generate prosperity and foster security and stability.

This alliance is poised to confront challenges ahead through cooperation and mutual support.