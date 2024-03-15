 

US & SI form alliance to tackle climate change

BY: Loop Author
12:47, March 15, 2024
28 reads

Leaders from the United States and Solomon Islands have emphasized their commitment to strengthening public systems rooted in democratic principles and education, aimed at nurturing productive and inclusive societies.

Highlighting the importance of open democracy, they pledged to support civil society in devising local solutions harnessing the diverse talents of citizens.

Central to their collaboration is the elevation of women across all sectors, with a focus on economic empowerment and building resilience against climate change. President Biden underscores climate change as an existential threat, promising support for the Solomon Islands in enhancing climate resilience, disaster response, and renewable energy capacity.

Recognizing the unequal burden faced by Solomon Islands due to climate change, President Biden emphasizes the need for proper stewardship of natural resources, including forests and fisheries. 

The partnership aims to support sustainable employment opportunities while safeguarding these resources critical for the nation's economy and well-being.

Both nations commit to a partnership of equals, with a focus on sustainable, inclusive, and transparent growth to generate prosperity and foster security and stability. 

This alliance is poised to confront challenges ahead through cooperation and mutual support.

Climate Change
Pacific
Author: 
Loop Author
  28 reads