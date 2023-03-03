Unified call to protect forest

The EU-Pacific Green-Blue Alliance, launched at COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021, focuses on climate action, resilience, and sustainable use of natural capital as the basis for inclusive and sustainable economic development, while respecting the rule of law, human rights and fundamental values.

As part of the EU-Pacific Green-Blue Alliance, the EU is preparing a new cooperation project on “Forest, Climate Change and Biodiversity” in Papua New Guinea.

The new initiative is a concrete implementation of Global Gateway in the Pacific region, as it will offer sustainable partnership for a green and digital transition, focusing on the Green Deal.

It is also fully in line with the EU strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, which identifies the Green Transition as a priority area of work with partners in the Pacific.

“This new project will help Papua New Guinea bring forestry, actions to halt biodiversity loss and climate change together with sustainable, inclusive and gender-responsive green growth, helping to create jobs for the benefit of its people and in full respect of their environment. I look forward to expand our project with many Team Europe members in this joint endeavor,” said Frans Timmermans, Vice President of the European Commission.

“This project comes at the right time to support us with the preservation of our forests and biodiverstity and help us to fight climate change. Papua New Guinea has extensive forests and biodiversity that we want to properly harness and develop to support sustainable livelihoods for our rural communities. The action supports our ambition to ensure sustainable management of our natural resources and our goal to move to a green, carbon neutral economy,” added Prime Minister James Marape

With approximately 78 percent of its landmass covered by forest, Papua New Guinea is one of the most biodiverse countries in the world. It is home to the third-largest tropical rainforest in the world and more than 6 percent of the world’s most biologically diverse ecosystems.

The new project aims to support Papua New Guinea in the area of forestry, climate change and biodiversity around three main axes:

Stronger regulatory and institutional framework;

Stronger awareness, knowledge and capacities;

Increased public and private sector investment, sustainable growth and decent jobs.

On the occasion of the “One Forest Summit,” the EU and Papua New Guinea invite other Team Europe members to join these efforts and work together to support Papua New Guinea in protecting its forests.