Tropical cyclone hits Vanuatu Capital

Hundreds of people remained in emergency evacuation centres in the capital Port Vila as Tropical Cyclone Kevin brought destructive winds and heavy rainfall.

The Fiji Meteorology Service said wind gusts reached up to 230 kilometres an hour in the early morning hours.

No casualties were immediately reported but a number of properties were flattened and many homes and businesses reported power outages.

The cyclone built to a category four on Saturday as it passed the capital and travelled south-east.

Port Vila-based journalist Dan McGarry tweeted updates as both cyclones hit.

"Port Vila has properly woken up now. Fuel is in short supply, power is out everywhere, and a boil-water order is in effect," he tweeted early on Saturday.

"Lots of people at the few hardware stores that were able to open. Some with rather disturbing stories."

It comes just two days after the country was hit by category four Cyclone Judy, that caused widespread damage and flooding.

As the country cleared roads and restored power lines cut by Cyclone Judy, residents were jolted early Friday by twin earthquakes.

Story first published on: ABC news