Tai advocates for indigenous voices at APEC

The session was held in San Francisco and featured Chairman Sarris's inspiring opening blessing, which emphasized the significance of acknowledging the ancestral homeland of the Ramaytush Ohlone.

Ambassador Tai expressed her gratitude to representatives from Australia, Canada, and Aotearoa New Zealand, as well as Chief Hoskin for their contributions to the discussion.

She also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of fellow ministers in preparing for the event, particularly praising Chief Lynn Malerba, Treasurer of the United States and Chief of the Mohegan Tribe, who served as the panel moderator.

Tai underscored the importance of recognizing that economies are composed of people, emphasizing the need for inclusive policies that benefit all members of society, including those who are traditionally marginalized in trade discussions.

She urged APEC colleagues to consider crafting policies that genuinely benefit Indigenous communities, reflecting on the historical role of these communities as the country's first traders.

Tai highlighted the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to engaging with tribal nations and shared insights from recent Tribal Consultations, particularly addressing the issue of misappropriation of Indigenous goods in trade. She expressed gratitude for the collaboration within the Indigenous Peoples Economic and Trade Cooperation Arrangement (IPETCA) and signaled positive consideration of the United States becoming an observer to the Arrangement.

Ambassador Tai concluded by expressing her excitement for the opportunity to broaden the understanding of Indigenous perspectives on trade, hoping that the dialogue would remain integral to APEC's future trade and investment work.

The session then transitioned to Chief Malerba, who kicked off the discussion with distinguished panelists, marking a significant step towards a more inclusive approach to regional trade policies.