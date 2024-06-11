PNG joins global arts and culture organization

The National Cultural Commission, the country’s leading agency in the arts and cultural sector, announced its membership in the International Federation of Arts Councils and Culture Agencies (IFACCA) during the 10th Meeting of the Pacific, joining the other five Pacific Island national member countries.

Executive Director of the National Cultural Commission and the head of the PNG delegation to the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture in Hawaii Steven Kilanda, announced Papua New Guinea’s affiliation to IFACCA on June 6 at the Convention Centre in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Papua New Guinea’s inclusion brings the number of national member countries from the Pacific region to a total of six, alongside Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, New Zealand, and Solomon Islands.

IFACCA is a global network of arts councils, ministries of culture, and government agencies, representing over 70 countries and operating in both developed and developing countries across Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Pacific.