PNG Has A Key Role In PIF: Marape

Marape is part of the effort to negotiate an amicable way forward for Micronesian countries not break away from the PIF over contentious issues relating to the appointment of the Secretary-General of the PIF Secretariat.

This is the top agenda item that PM Marape will be addressing at the PIF meeting this week following the decision by Kiribati to withdraw from the PIF.



He departs today for Fiji for the meeting.



"Micronesian countries raised serious concerns that their candidate was not elected on a purported Gentlemans Agreement for the position of PIF Secretary-General under a regional rotational basis.



“In fact, there have been indications by Micronesia nations to break away from the PIF.



"Yesterday, Kiribati and Nauru informed of their non-attendance at the 51st PIF. As a senior member of PIF, PNG plays an important role to ensure that we, as a family of Pacific nations, remain together in the interest of regional stability and a collective voice for our socio-economic development agenda.”



Apart from the above, PM Marape said several issues confronting the region would be on the table as the PIF celebrated 51 years of Pacific regionalism.



“Among several issues which will be on the table are the intensifying geopolitical competition in the region, addressing the impacts of climate change, mending the Micronesian rift, COVID-19 recovery, and talks on the regional nuclear legacy, among others,” he said.