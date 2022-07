Papua New Guinea was chair for three years.

Marape was in Suva, Fiji attending the 51st Pacific Islands Forum.

At the ceremony, Marape said, “For your trust and confidence in Papua New Guinea’s Chairmanship, it was not easy. The incoming Chairman, Prime Minister of Vanuatu, Bob Loughman thanked Papua New Guinea for holding the Chairmanship for the past several years which were tough and committed to implementing the Objectives of the MSG.