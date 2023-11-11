PIF Key Outcomes Unveiled

Leaders enthusiastically endorsed the 2050 strategy's implementation plan, outlining specific goals and regional actions across key thematic areas. Notable achievements include the Pacific Partnerships for prosperity, aimed at mobilizing resources for transformative national and regional development.

Commitment to implement the Paris Agreement and acting on the IPCC’s report marked the leaders' resolve. Support for the Pacific Resilience Facility, a member-owned community resilience financing facility, was also reaffirmed.

With climate-related displacement affecting over 50,000 Pacific people annually, leaders endorsed the framework aligning with the 2050 strategy.

Emphasis on securing legal certainty against climate threats and revitalizing the Gender Equality Declaration showcased leaders' dedication to the Blue Pacific.

Acknowledging concerns, leaders recognized the sovereignty of member states to determine their stance. Ongoing dialogues with Japan and the IAEA, along with building scientific capacity for marine ecosystems, were emphasized.

Leaders promoted full compliance with the Rarotonga Treaty, urged non-party members to accede, and expressed concerns on outstanding nuclear testing legacy issues.

Leaders commended the BB&J treaty, urging members to sign, and encouraged joining efforts against plastic pollution. The Blue Pacific Prosperity Plan and the concept of a zone of peace gained widespread support.

Updates on the Silver Agreement, including the Oceans Commissioner Office and Baron Wonga as the next Secretary General, were received. The 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting is scheduled for 2024 in Tonga.