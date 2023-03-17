Pacific islanders told to think smart

National Fisheries Authority managing director, Justin Ilakini at the 42nd PNA Annual Officials Meeting in Honiara, Solomon Islands, emphasized the urgent need for the group to consider the unknown effects of climate change on the tuna fisheries of the PNA and the Western & Central Pacific region.

He recommended that the group (PNA- Parties to the Nauru Agreement) identify and establish mitigation measures to improve the resilience of the parties in light of the uncertain effects of climate change.

In supporting the theme for the meeting, “Sustainable Tuna Fisheries for our Economic Growth & Development”, Mr Ilakini echoed the words of the Minister for Fisheries & Marine Resources, Jelta Wong, in urging Pacific Ministers to oppose Japan's plans to dump nuclear waste water into the Pacific Ocean.

He noted that while the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission is striving to create the most commercially profitable, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable fishery in the world, some developed countries continue to undermine these efforts by placing a disproportionate burden of conservation on small island developing states (SIDS). This includes restrictions on the stock size, health, composition, and movements of fish.

Mr Ilakini applauded the PNAO for successfully opening its office in Majuro in February and encouraged the PNAO to continue to modernize fishery management tools and pursue VDS capitalization from the value of the group's resources, including through the use of smart marketing and product traceability with eco-labelling and market access into premium niche markets.

He said PNG is ready to support such initiatives and will keep looking at regional economic integration among the parties to maximize value from the resource, consistent with the leaders' vision.