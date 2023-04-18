Pacific Island Immigration Heads Meet

The PIDC was established in 1996 as a forum for official immigration agencies in the Pacific Region to discuss issues of mutual interest and foster multilateral cooperation.

The week-long meeting includes an annual Board meeting and a workshop on “Border Management Systems in the Pacific” that will be facilitated by the PNG Immigration and Citizenship Authority.

The workshop aims to discuss and promote good practices in procuring Border Management Systems.

The Chief Migration Officer of Papua New Guinea is the current Chair of the PIDC and has demonstrated strong leadership by providing capacity building and technical assistance to the Solomon Islands Immigration Division, a whole of Pacific Learning and Development Portal, and organizing the workshop on Border Management Systems in the Pacific.