Pacific diverse art and culture celebrated

This spiritual gathering, scheduled from June 9 to 10, united attendees in reflection and prayer, showcasing a blend of cultures, traditions, and teachings.

Ngira Simmonds, Chief of Staff for the King of Aotearoa, emphasised the importance of seeking the divine in Pacific culture. "In Aotearoa, we say Rapuatemeangaro, 'Look for that which cannot be seen.' Taking time to seek the divine is a Pacific tradition," Simmonds stated. He likened the festival to the 'Olympic Games of the Pacific,' celebrating the coming together of diverse cultures and traditions.

“I hear lots of people calling this the ‘Olympic Games of the Pacific’ for our culture. What I find exciting about that analogy is there’s gold medal ceremonies because we’re all winners and we all just want to come together and celebrate,” said Simmonds.

FestPac Festival Director, Aaron J. Sala said they would take a bit of a departure from traditional ecumenical services for the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture in engaging performances and reflections from delegations.

Performances and reflections were presented by delegations from Norfolk, Fiji, American Samoa, Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Samoa, and Tuvalu, followed by a scripture lesson from Rev. Kalalua.

The evening concluded with Mayor Rick Blangiardi hosting the groups at the Bishop Museum, showcasing unity despite cultural and linguistic differences.

During the beginning of the festival, a memorable highlight was Samoa singing the Hawaiian national anthem in both their language and Hawaiian, exemplifying FESTPAC's spirit of cultural exchange and unity.