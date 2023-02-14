New Zealand declares State of Emergency

It is only the third time such a declaration has been made, with the previous two being for the Christchurch earthquakes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professor John Hopkins, Director, LEAD Institute of Law Emergencies and Disasters, University of Canterbury said the state of emergency declaration provides extensive powers to the National Controller (and by extension the government) to order individuals and groups to act in a way that is required to address the emergency.

“These powers include forced evacuations, closing roads, providing supplies, etc.

“When the state of emergency is extended to the national level it applies these powers nationally.

“This is largely used to direct resources from other parts of the country to be sent to the affected area but can also be used to stop travel to the area or anything similar.”

However, Prof Hopkins said the Civil Defence and Emergency Management Act (which empowers the state of emergency) is still relatively limited in its scope (by intention) as we discovered in the cases of Canterbury and COVID.

He said this is particularly true in relation to longer term recovery powers which do exist in the Act but are quite limited.

He further pointed out that Governments also appear reluctant (for political reasons) to use them over too long a period as the concept that New Zealand is in a state of emergency is not a good look internationally.

"For this reason New Zealand tends to introduce new and rather rushed acts to extend “emergency” powers well into the recovery phase. In both Canterbury and COVID, this approach proved problematic and controversial.

“It will be interesting to see whether a similar thing happens in the wake of cyclone Gabrielle."

