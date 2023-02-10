Magnitude-5.1 earthquake hits Indonesia

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude-5.1 earthquake hit residential areas in Jayapura, near Papua's northern coast and was centred at a depth of 22 kilometres.

Shallow quakes often cause more damage on the Earth's surface.

"The residents were really panicked. I was in a car, and I felt like the car's wheels were lifted up," said Tri Asih, a resident of Jayapura, Papua's capital.

Officials said four people who were inside a floating restaurant died when the quake caused it to collapse into the sea on Thursday.

"The bodies of the four victims have been recovered," National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said at a news conference.

Key points:

The shallow magnitude-5.1 earthquake hit residential areas in Jayapura, near Papua's northern coast

Authorities say four people inside a floating restaurant were killed when the quake caused it to collapse into the sea

The national disaster agency says houses, buildings and medical facilities were damaged in the quake

Click here to go to original story

Story first published by: abc.net.au