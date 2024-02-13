Looking forward for PALM 10

PALM 10 will be held in Tokyo, Japan this July. PALM is the meeting between Japan and Pacific island countries (PICs) and regions to strengthen longstanding partnerships, and address common challenges as nations who share the Pacific Ocean

Both ministers look forward to working with each other in ensuring a successful outcome of PALM 10 as well as the outcome in fostering and enhancing PNG-Japan relations.

Both ministers discussed common issues in areas of trade and investment, Japan’s grant assistance to PNG, security, reciprocal visa waivers, air services and promoting people-to-people exchanges noting the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries coinciding with PNG’s 50th Independence anniversary.

Minister Tkatchenko took the opportunity to formally invite his Japanese counterpart to visit PNG at a time mutually convenient for both Japanese leaders this year. The invitation included Prime Minister James Marape’s invite to the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, to visit PNG as well.