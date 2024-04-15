Landslides kill at laest 19 in Indonesia

The dead and two survivors were evacuated from two landslide-hit villages in Tana Toraja district, South Sulawesi province on Saturday evening, local disaster agency head Sulaiman Malia said.

Four deaths were in South Makale and 15 in Makale villages located in a remote, hilly area.

"Currently, we are still searching for other victims," Mr Malia said, adding that there are still two individuals reported missing, presumably buried under the landslide debris.

Dozens of soldiers, police and volunteers joined the search in the villages, local police chief Gunardi Mundu said.

Rescuers early on Sunday managed to pull out two injured people, including an eight-year-old girl and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

Rescuers were still searching for a three-year-old girl on Sunday afternoon, National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

Mud fell from surrounding hills onto four houses just before midnight on Saturday in the Tana Toraja district, Mr Mundu said, adding a family gathering was being held in one of the affected houses.

Downed communications lines, bad weather and unstable soil were hampering the rescue efforts, Mr Muhari said.

Photos of affected villages provided by the agency showed rescuers trawling through the rubble for survivors, with homes flattened and reduced to planks of wood and concrete.

Tana Toraja has many popular tourist attractions, including a site with traditional houses and wooden statues of bodies buried in the caves, known as tau-tau.

Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslides and floods in Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or fertile flood plains.

Tana Toraja and its surrounding areas have been "continuously hit by heavy rainfall, especially over the past week, with hardly any stop", Mr Malia said.

The heavy rainfall eroded the soil of residential areas located on mountain slopes, leading to landslides that buried residents' homes.

Original Story by ABC