Key Outcomes Expected at PIF Meeting

Prime Minister James Marape, who will be attending the PIF meeting said the 2050 strategy, once endorsed, will become the blueprint that will set out the collective vision for the region in terms of oceans preservation, conservation and sustainable management for our future generations.

Whilst in Fiji, Marape will also hand-over the Chairmanship of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) at a Special MSG Leaders meeting on the margins of the 51st PIF to the incoming Chairman and Prime Minister of Vanuatu Bob Loughman.

He will also formally introduce the new Director-General of the MSG Secretariat, Leonard Louma, a senior PNG Citizen who will officially be stationed at the MSG Secretariat in Port Vila for the next four years.