Kanaky calls for peaceful resolution

Recent violence erupted in mid-May, prompting Macron to visit the region, but his efforts have been deemed insufficient by the FLNKS and other pro-independence voices.

Despite assurances to withdraw a controversial electoral bill, Macron's government has deployed over 3,000 troops to the territory, escalating tensions.

Reports suggest plans for a referendum in France on unfreezing local electorate rolls, which could undermine indigenous votes.

Pro-independence advocates condemn these actions as reminiscent of the 1988 Ouvea Massacre, stressing the need for non-repressive measures.

They call for the immediate withdrawal of the draft constitutional law and reduction of military presence. Furthermore, they urge the establishment of an Eminent Persons Group to mediate the crisis.

The upcoming UN Special Committee on Decolonisation session is seen as a critical opportunity to ensure Kanaky-New Caledonia remains on the path to decolonisation.

Support from Pacific governments and institutions for a peaceful resolution and the territory's liberation is paramount.

Endorsing this call to action are numerous Pacific and international organizations, including Pacific Elders’ Voice, Alliance for Future Generations, and the Pacific Youth Council among others.