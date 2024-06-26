Julian Assange reunites with family as he arrives in Canberra

Assange's plane touched down just after 7:30pm in Canberra as his family, supporters and media watched on.

As she got into a car to Canberra's military air base, Assange's wife, Stella Assange, said she did not yet know what Julian's first day in Australia would be like, but his children were very excited to see him.

"It's hard to describe, we've been waiting for this for so long," she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assange pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy with a sentence of "time already served", in a deal that concluded the United States' pursuit of him for more than a decade.

The US had sought Assange's extradition from the United Kingdom since 2012 over the publication of classified US military intelligence through WikiLeaks.

A WikiLeaks press conference is expected to be held at 9:15pm at the East Hotel in Kingston.

Original Article by ABC News