First Nations Women Preserving Reefs

Under the guidance of Sea Women of Melanesia, these women are learning to survey and protect the coral reefs that hold great significance to their communities.

Led by Director Naomi Longa, the program empowers Indigenous women to take the lead in establishing marine reserves in their own territories.

With training in survey and camera techniques, these women capture geo-tagged images of the reefs, aiding in identification and conservation efforts. The initiative has expanded to the Sea Women of the Great Barrier Reef, where local women from northern Queensland, Torres Strait, and Papua New Guinea are also being trained.

This seven-week program equips the participants with essential skills to safeguard the diverse marine ecosystems of the Great Barrier Reef, which are currently under threat from climate change, water quality degradation, and pollution.

By amplifying the voices of First Nations traditional owners, the Sea Women network aims to spread throughout the Coral Sea region, encompassing Australia, Torres Strait, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, and New Caledonia.

With a focus on sustainability and cultural preservation, these women are making a lasting impact on their sea country, while inspiring future generations to cherish and protect their natural heritage.