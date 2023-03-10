Fiji's former prime minister granted bail and released

Mr Bainimarama and former Fiji police commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho were released in Suva on Friday after pleading not guilty to one charge each of abuse of office.

Speaking outside court after being released, Mr Bainimarama said he "served with integrity" as prime minister, with "the best interests" of all Fijians at heart.

"I've been served this charge. This charge against my legacy," he said, after shaking hands with supporters outside court.

"So I am going to fight this charge not only for my reputation but for democracy for all Fijians, and of course for our constitution."

Four MPs from Mr Bainimarama's political party, Fiji First, provided bond for the former prime minister.

The two have also surrendered their travel documents, which included a diplomatic passport for Mr Bainimarama.

Key points:

Mr Bainimarama and former police commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho are accused of interfering with an investigation into the University of the South Pacific

The former prime minister spent Thursday night in custody and on Friday pleaded not guilty to the charges

Both men were granted bail in court in Suva on Friday

Click here to read original article

Story first published by: ABC News