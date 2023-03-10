Fiji's former prime minister Frank Bainimarama charged with abuse of office

Mr Bainimarama and former police commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho are alleged to have interfered in an investigation into a decade of financial mismanagement at the University of the South Pacific (USP).

Fiji police have been questioning Mr Bainimarama and Brigadier-General Qiliho for the past month over allegations they directed police to close investigations into senior officials at the university in 2019.

"The former prime minister … and the suspended police commissioner … are alleged to have arbitrarily and in abuse of the authority of their respective offices, terminated an active police investigation," a statement from the Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde said.

The statement said further charges may be laid against other suspects "in due course", as police undertake further investigations.

The men will spend the night in custody at the Central Police Station in Suva and will face court on Friday morning.

Story first published on: ABC news