Earthquake strikes off New Caledonia, triggers tsunami warning for Lord Howe Island

Potential tsunami threats were issued for Vanuatu, Fiji and New Caledonia, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) said.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a warning of a marine threat for Lord Howe Island, off Australia's east coast, after the earthquake on Friday afternoon.

"So far, a 22-centimetre tsunami wave has been observed near New Caledonia," the BOM said in its warning notice on Friday afternoon.

The BOM warned of the possibility of dangerous rips, waves, and strong ocean currents, as well as some localised overflow on the immediate foreshore of the island.

It said evacuations were not necessary, but people in the marine environment of Lord Howe Island were advised to get out of the water and move away from the immediate water's edge.

The BOM said there was no threat to mainland Australia.

New Caledonia lifted its tsunami alert later on Friday afternoon.

Click here to read original article

Story first published by: ABC news