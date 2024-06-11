Cultural extravaganza enchants Kaneohe residents

Residents of Kaneohe enjoyed a vibrant cultural showcase at Windward Mall, featuring performances by three Pacific Island nations: Tonga, Kiribati, and Papua New Guinea.

The event, part of the 13th Festival of Arts and Culture offered a unique glimpse into the rich traditions and artistic expressions of these diverse cultures.

Traditional dancers from Papua New Guinea's Hela and Central provinces captivated the audience with their dynamic performances, following an equally mesmerizing act by a group from Kiribati.

The event also provided an interactive experience for shoppers and tourists, who engaged with performers and learned about the distinct heritage of each nation.

Kaneohe, known in Hawaiian as "bamboo man," is a city steeped in history and legend, just a 50-minute drive from Honolulu.

According to local lore, the name "Kaneohe" originated from a woman who likened her husband's cruelty to the sharp edge of cutting bamboo.

This cultural event not only delighted the residents but also highlighted the deep connections between Hawaii and the broader Pacific region, fostering a greater appreciation for the shared histories and traditions.