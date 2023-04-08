Converging Pacific Youth’s power for good governance

They discussed strategies for gathering momentum for the Pacific youth anti-corruption movement through the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the UN Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), the only legally binding global anti-corruption instrument adopted by all Pacific countries.

The regional seminar was held on 6 April in Suva, Fiji. The University of South Pacific Students’ Association (USPSA) and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) co-hosted the event with support from the Government of the United Kingdom (UK).

Eighty young change-makers from Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu discussed the next step(s) to contribute to good governance and sustainable development in the Pacific, turning the Youth Vision into action.

President of the Republic of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, stated that, “among the other important regional commitments is the Pacific Unity Against Corruption called the ‘Teieniwa Vision’ adopted by Fiji together with 17 other Pacific leaders from the Pacific Islands Forum. By committing to the implementation of the Vision, Fiji has reinforced its anti-corruption commitments and values of anti-corruption.”

Recognizing corruption as the largest hinderance to sustainable development, good governance and peace and security, the Youth Vision for a Corruption-Resilient 2050 Blue Pacific was developed and endorsed by Pacific youths during the Pacific Youth Summit 2022 led by USPSA and UNDP. The Youth Vision reflects the youth commitment to shape their future and have their voice on good governance and anti-corruption heard in a structured and sustainable manner in close partnership with Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) and other Council of Regional Organisation agencies in the Pacific (CROP) for ensuring coherent, sustainable and long-term results. The Youth Vision inspired global practitioners during the 20th International Anti-Corruption Conference held in Washington, D.C. in December 2022.

Tepola Lolohea, youth leader and Member of Youth Parliament of the Kingdom of Tonga, took part in the 2022 Conference. She said, “The Pacific Youth Vision is our commitment to strengthen democratic and effective governance anchored in integrity and accountability in our Pacific Island countries. I confidently present our ‘Vision’ to global youth and leaders and ask to work together on this very key issue for our sustainable future.”

UNDP’s anti-corruption work in the Pacific, with support from governments, is framed around the international, regional and national anti-corruption commitments including notably UNCAC and the Sustainable Development Goal 16 (SDG 16) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which encourages countries to “promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels”.