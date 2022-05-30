Aust Aims To Reduce Carbon Emissions

She said this when addressing the Pacific Islands Forum on her first bilateral visit to Fiji.

“I understand that climate change is not an abstract threat, but an existential one.

Wong repeated a statement made at the Pacific Islands Forum Boe Declaration on Regional Security from 2018, “We reaffirm that climate change remains the single greatest threat to the livelihoods, security and wellbeing of the peoples of the Pacific.”

The Climate Minister said, “There is a huge groundswell of support for taking real action on the climate crisis in Australia and the new Government is firmly committed to making it happen.”

Wong said the Albanese Government was elected on a platform of reducing carbon emissions by 43 percent by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050.

“We won’t just say this – we will enshrine it in law and submit a new Nationally Determined Contribution to the UNFCCC very soon,” added Wong.

She said Australia is committed to transitioning to a low carbon economy, moving to cleaner, cheaper energy.

“Our plan will see the proportion of renewables in Australia’s National Energy Market increase to 82 percent by 2030.”

Wong said it is a plan to boost renewable energy, create jobs and reduce emissions.

“We will end climate wars in Australia. This is a different Australian Government. We will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Pacific family in response to this crisis.”