Asia-Pacific Leaders Commit to 2030 Malaria Elimination Goal

PNG's Minister of Health, Dr. Lino Tom, in his welcome address ephasised the urgency of the malaria threat in Papua New Guinea and the necessity for accelerated efforts to meet the 2030 elimination goal.

"Malaria remains among the top 10 causes of death in Papua New Guinea, posing a significant public health threat, particularly in endemic areas," Dr. Tom remarked.

"There are only six years left to reach our goal, and we must intensify our collaborative efforts through the Enhanced Regional Partnerships (EDEN) Initiative."

During the panel discussion, moderated by Lady Roslyn Morauta, the challenge of achieving malaria elimination amidst limited resources and competing health priorities was addressed.

Lady Morauta, in her question to the panel, asked how integrated approaches can support the acceleration of disease elimination efforts for achieving better health outcomes in their country's population.

Minister Tom responded by citing PNG's success in integrating disease elimination efforts.

"By combining treatments for lymphatic filariasis and yaws, we achieved 100% coverage, compared to just 51% for single-disease treatment. With 90% of our population in rural areas and a constrained health workforce, an integrated approach is crucial," he stated.

Dr. Tom urged health partners to support PNG's integrated disease strategy through funding and technical assistance.

He stressed the importance of integrating malaria prevention into primary health care to optimize resources and improve health outcomes.

The summit showcased success stories and challenges from across the region, reinforcing high-level commitments to eliminating malaria by 2030.