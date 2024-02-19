ABC strengthen relation with Tonga Broadcasters

According to ABC, the spirit of friendship developed over many years between the two broadcasters, recognising the cultural significance of both organisations and their role in connecting and informing Tongan and Australian audiences.

Under the agreement, the ABC and TBC acknowledge their shared history as public broadcasters championing the public interest and supporting democratic values across the Pacific region as well as their functions as emergency broadcasters, offering their citizens access to timely information in times of crisis.

As per the MoU, it supports further collaboration between the two broadcasters, sharing knowledge, content, technical expertise whilst welcoming the ongoing exchange of skills and strengthening of media practices.

“We’re thrilled to be undertaking this MOU with TBC, having worked together over many years. As public broadcasters, we share a mutual understanding of the importance of collaboration and offering informative, educational and entertaining services to our audiences”, ABC Head International Services, Claire Gorman said.

TBC CEO Viola Ulakai expressed gratitude to ABC for their support throughout their enduring relationship.

TBC currently supports ABC’s broadcast of ABC Radio Australia in Tonga on 103FM and is a partner with ABC International Development in media development initiatives in Tonga, aimed at developing journalism and content-making skills to tell Tongan stories through Tongan voices.