Zumin Primary receives school resources

The items included, desks, teacher’s tables, chairs, filing cabinets, books, sporting uniforms, teacher’s resources and reading books.

Zumin Primary School, established in the late 1980s, was the proud recipient of student and teacher’s resources from Non-Profit Organization Yumi Project based in Brisbane, Australia.

Yumi Project collected the items, and shipped them to Lae. The donation was presented to the school on Friday 25th March 2022 in the presence of students, teachers, board members and the community.

Zumin Primary School Head teacher, Isom Ambrias said the donation is timely because most of the students’ desks are broken, and teachers also use desks as work tables, and have no filing cabinets for student records.

“I am very grateful for Yumi Project and Sir Brian Bell Foundation for the safe arrival of all school equipment for my school,” Ambrias said.

He said the donation will enhance reading and learning skills for the students and will also create a good teaching environment for the teachers.

The Morobe Governor’s Office was acknowledged for liaising for the teaching and learning resources with Yumi Project.

Governor Ginson Saonu declared that Morobe Provincial Government is keen to partner with such organizations to enrich student and teacher learning in all schools across Morobe Province.

Zumin Primary School has served the communities of Zumin 1&2, Antiragen and Naruzaniang for the last 42 years. It is10 minutes’ drive from Mutzing Station in Markham District