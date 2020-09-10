Zifasing celebrates whilst waiting for PM

The Prime Minister, who was scheduled to visit the Wampar LLG of Huon Gulf District on Thursday, 10th of September, had to defer his trip to Friday the 11th. Locals, on the other hand, did not let that affect their program.

Schools from the Wampar LLG, Huon Gulf District in Morobe Province, came out in their respective colours and banners, marching to the beat of drums at the Zifasing Primary School on Wednesday 9th of September. Patiently waiting their turn were singsing groups in their eye-catching traditional bilas and body paints.

The locals are warming up for the main celebration on Friday that would see Prime Minister James Marape and Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare officiate at the launching of the Zifasing School of Academy.

Also included in the program is the opening of 8-in-1 and 4-in-1 classrooms along with district machineries and vehicles.

Not only have surrounding villages turned up in numbers; they are also laden with garden produce, livestock and store food, especially bags of rice.

As per the Melanesian culture, these gifts will be given to their local MP, Ross Seymour, and his guests.

Traditional singsing, arts and crafts display, agricultural stalls and live bands will keep the momentum going until the main event on Friday.