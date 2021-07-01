YWAM Volunteer Enjoys PNG

Her love for Papua New Guinea has grown over the last five years, reminding her so much of her own country and all she wants now is to give the best she can to serve youths.

“At the beginning when I first came to PNG it reminded me of home. My heart cries to go to the villages, and when we were in the village there are these young people, they had passion and they had dreams and there was no one to turn to….and how can we equip them, they need someone to believe in them and help them make those dreams come alive,” says Ms Tamba.

Recently, settling into a youth office in Vabukori village, the team’s initiative is to engage with schools to run youth seminars that focuses on passion, purpose and perseverance.

“In these youth seminars we have found that young people have a lot of passions, but there is no direction and purpose where they are going and we all know that in life there are things that come along away, stumbling blocks that stops us from pursuing the goal we have in our life.”

“We must go into those high schools we engage with the Grade 11 and 12’s because those are the future of the country,” she said.

“In engaging with them we want them to be confident enough to know what their passion and purpose is. We also want to equip them in how they persevere and keep going.”

Ms Tamba said Kopkop College was one of those first schools to have responded to YWAM’s youth seminar program.

Last Thursday the YWAM youthful team arrived at Kopkop College to participate with 22 Grade 11 and 12’s in a fun and educational seminar.

“And it has been overwhelming the responses we got from the students and some of the teachers actually said this is the first time they‘ve heard students speak up.

“Kopkpop College is a very beautiful school. And one of the things is that, the young people are so polite and they greet you and make sure you know where you are going, and that’s just been pleasant,” she said.

For now, Ms Tamba and her team will be visiting other schools in NCD, where they bring messages of hope to inspire students to pursue their dreams.