Youths surrender illegal items

Under the theme “Upulima youths for change”, the young men said they are fed up of law and order issues and want to bring positive change to their home.

Upulima Police Officer, Sergeant Sabila Haono, said the surrendering of illegal items follows the brutal murder of a youth last month.

Haono said the murder sparked a huge fight in the community. The community believed that the youth was killed through sorcery. Several members of the community were injured as a result.

“Because of this issue Police conducted awareness in the community, educating them about the risks, and disadvantages of illegal activities,” Haono said.

“Through this campaign many youths came forward to surrender their illegal firearms and homebrew equipment..”

Haono challenged the youth to never go back to doing illegal activities.. The illegal items will be kept at the Upulima police station, awaiting directives from the police hierarchy in the province, on when to destroy them.

Youth Coordinator Sibi Hayawa said the surrender of illegal items is the first of its kind for Upulima.

Hayawa said now the youths are expecting authorities to offer them opportunities to improve their livelihoods, including employment.