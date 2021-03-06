Youths set up ‘haus sore’

Located at Speedway – New block, the haus sore was set up on Tuesday where residents gathered to remember and celebrate the life of the founding father.

Children and youth rubbed mud all over their faces to show their grief.

Spokesperson of the community, Isaiah Jawa, said: “Ol pikinini ol rabim graun na ol stap ya, ol i harim stori lo ol parents blo ol na seniors blo ol, olsem Somare em disla man husat bringim indipendens. Indipendens min olsem mipla self-governed that mipla ken mekim samting insait lo democracy.

“Mipla stori lo ol so ol tu ol sore. Mipla daunloudim piksa blo em kam na ol lukim. Ol lukim piksa tasol na ol ken imagine olsem disla man em bringim independens.”

The haus sore at New block is just one of a few that have been set up by residents whilst waiting for the Morobe Provincial Government to make its intentions known.

(Children and youth at the Speedway – New block ‘haus sore’)