Youths encouraged by second chance education

Many of these students were school leavers who had been at home for years before they enrolled at CBTI.

During the graduation, school principal, Natalie Mu-uh encouraged the graduates to be confident as they reach the next step of their life.

She stressed the values of the institution and encouraged them to face the future without fear.

CBTI was established in 2022 and enrolls school leavers from various grades, backgrounds and characters.

The institute runs 6-month courses in which students undergo rigorous theory and practical training before they are certified.

Christine Sogar, a grade 10 school leaver from Tusbab Secondary School is now a Business Studies graduate and on behalf of the graduating students thanked the staff and management of CBTI in pulling through despite so many challenges faced over the years.

Christine has been at home for more than five years before taking up studies at CBTI and graduated after having two children. She is excited about what lies ahead as she has been accepted into the Somare Institute of Leadership and Governance (SILAG) to pursue her studies under Business Management.

Joseph Manui is another grade seven school leaver, who now holds a certificate in excavator operations. He was overwhelmed with emotions about this achievement.

According to Mu-uh, all the Business Studies students have been accepted into the Madang Technical College, two into Divine Word University, one at SILAG and other students from Plant Operations have all been given job placements at the Provincial Works Department.