Youths conduct mass theft, one caught

Two of them, one a teenager, was caught by security guards at Ela Emporium. The other fourteen escaped in a waiting boat.

Madang police commander acting Supt Mazuc Rubiang said the incident occurred at around 7:45am today.

Rubiang added that out of all the stolen items, only two music devices were found beside a nearby store.

“I want the public to assist by doing civilian arrest on such criminals so they can provide information to arrest others who are at large. Public must also help,” Rubiang said.

He said police are investigating the matter.

Photo credit: Madang Police