Youth killed during drinking spree: Police

Manus Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, gave a strong warning after a youth was arrested and charged for allegedly killing his peer.

The 18-year-old from Baluan Island, Balopa LLG, was charged with the killing of Anley Musio.

Yapu said the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday November 6th at ward 7, Lorengu town, during a drinking session.

Police reported that an argument over alcohol started between the suspect and deceased.

“The suspect picked up a piece of ‘3x2’ timber and hit the head of the deceased three times,” Yapu stated.

“He fell onto the ground with blood flowing from the back of his head.

“He was rushed to the Lorengau General Hospital for medical treatment and later passed away on Saturday, November 7th. His body is in the morgue; awaiting autopsy.

“The suspect will appear in the Lorengau Committal Court on November 18th for mention.”

The PPC again warned youths to refrain from engaging in such activities, saying they should instead stay home and help their parents.

He especially appealed to grade eight, 10 and 12 students who have completed their national examinations to avoid their peer groups who are taking part in such activities.