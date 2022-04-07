Youth Games Set For Alotau

The mission of the RYG is to promote and develop district pride and regional unity through mass participation in sport at the grassroots level

RYG Chairman and National Youth Development Authority Director General, Joe Itaki said the RYG concept will create opportunities for young people at the district level to participate in sports, and perhaps make sports a career pathway.

“For too long, we have paid more attention to various sporting codes hosted in urban centres and gave less attention to rural areas though they do run sporting tournaments,” said Itaki.

Thirteen districts have as of April 5th, confirmed their participation for the Inaugural Papua Regional Youth Games to be held in Alotau, Milne Bay Province from the 11th to 16th of April.

While this is going on, discussions are already on foot with other regions already geared up to host their piece of history.

The concept was mooted by three agencies; PNG Sports Foundation (PNGSF), National Youth Development Authority (NYDA), Department for Community Development (DFCDR) last year.

They got it formalized by way of a tripartite agreement entered between the three agencies. The rationale of the agreement is to bring sporting codes closer to the LLG levels in the four regions in the form of the Regional Youth Games.

Itaki said the RYG is district focused and intended to identify raw talents at the village level thereby creating this as a platform for young people to excel in sports.

The games will be hosted by a district within the region and selected team of young people from respective districts will converge to show-case their skills in sports.

“An added value is that cultural, spiritual development, and Youth SME advocacy programs are also encompassed in the program thus leaning more to integral youth development via a “one stop shop” concept,” he said.

Emphasis is placed equally on cultural and spiritual development as they are deemed the bedrock for youth development.

“To the Southern regional provinces and teams indicating their participation and already preparing their teams, I congratulate them for being able to put up with all the teams level of preparedness and bringing your teams.

“Your attendance and active involvement really realizes the real meaning of the RYG games in Alotau. There are many things that our Youths can learn by participating,” said Itaki.