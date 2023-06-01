Youth College counting its success

The college was initiated by Michael Goro. It trains and rehabilitates students by giving them life skills and more hope and a purpose for a better life.

Since its establisment, HYTRC successfully certified 30 students in business courses. These students are currently employed with various organizations in the country.

Ongol Bonmo from Nondugul in Jiwaka Province, is an alumni of HYTRC. Bonmo is now a senior accounts officer with Lihir Gold Mine.He visited his old school early this week, and expressed that the school needs government support because of its success in educating and preparing youth for formal employment and a better life.

Director Goro is pleased with the students’ performance over the years and called on the government to sponsor drop out students and unemployed youths to attend HYTAC.

This year the school enrolled more than one thousand students in semester one.