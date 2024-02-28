Young women build climate resilience skills

The Hauskuk Initiative recently ran a Young Women’s Climate Action workshop, to empower and equip young women with comprehensive knowledge of climate preparedness, adaptation and practical skills for building resilience against climate change.

The workshop was aimed at enabling participants to be active agents of change, and not just as recipients. With this understanding, the workshop covered a range of topics, hands-on training and visits to sites to gain a visual presentation of climate-related disasters.

Hauskuk Initiative Director, Naomi Woyengu, said the primary objective of this workshop was to empower young women in Madang’s communities to enrich their knowledge and skills about climate justice and disaster management. Recognizing the pivotal role of information in building community resilience, disaster preparedness and ultimately saving lives, the workshop addresses challenges related to early warning and response during climate-related disasters.

Ms. Woyengu added that women and young women frequently find themselves at the forefront of disasters in communities. The burdens they bear in preparing and adapting during such crises are substantial, yet they consistently exhibit remarkable resilience. She said Madang recently faced a series of disasters, including droughts, king tides, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions, among others. By empowering women and young women through this workshop initiative, they can strive to close information gaps, improve disaster preparedness, and contribute to community resilience in the face of various challenges.

The workshop had a range of speakers from the respective government institutions and NGOs who had virtual and face-to-face dialogue with the young women. The participants asked questions and learned more about climate change and the situations experienced in each of their surrounding environments.

The three-day workshop, held at the Youth Conference Hall of Divine Word University, was supported by Eco-Weave Project, a partner to Hauskuk Initiative their partner. The young women who attended had applied online through a call by the Hauskuk initiative. The workshop was intended for women from all six districts of Madang. However, most came from Madang District and a handful from Sumkar District.

The Hauskuk Initiative is committed to providing safe spaces for both young women and men, nurturing them to lead their leadership narratives through a human rights-based approach. Their vision is to see a world where young people, particularly young women, take charge of their leadership narratives, contributing to a future characterized by equality, justice, peace, climate resilience and overall sustainability.