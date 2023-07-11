Young PNG lawyers get Australian support

The workshop on Civil and Criminal Advocacy was made possible by the involvement of members from the Victorian Bar in Australia and support from the Australian Government, as part of the PNG-Australia Partnership.

The workshop aimed to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and practical skills to become effective courtroom advocates in civil and criminal law cases.

Facilitated by 14 members of the Victorian Bar, including esteemed retired judges like Chris Maxwell AC and Peter Riordan, the workshop received support from the LTI team and the PNG Law Society.

This collaboration between the Legal Training Institute and the Victorian Bar has been ongoing for over two decades, with annual workshops held to enhance legal education in PNG.

This year's workshop saw the highest number of participants to date, with an encouraging 50 percent representation of women, highlighting the growing gender diversity in the legal field.

Chief Justice Sir Gibuma Gibbs Salika urged participants to listen, learn, and actively engage in discussions, emphasizing the intensity of the sessions and the importance of making the most of the learning opportunity.

The PNG-Australia Partnership remains committed to supporting the development of PNG lawyers, ensuring a brighter future for the legal profession in the country.

Through initiatives like these, Australia continues to strengthen its collaboration with PNG, fostering legal education and professional growth for the benefit of both nations.