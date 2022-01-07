Young Man Passes, Friends Detained

Manus police reported that the deceased was drinking with his friends at Derembat village, PNKA LLG, when fighting broke out.

“The suspects assaulted the deceased and he sustained head injuries and was taken to the Lorengau Provincial Hospital,” said provincial police commander, David Yapu.

“He was admitted in the hospital for two weeks but died on December 24th, 2021.”

In another incident, a young man on Bipi Island died after being cut on his leg with a bush knife.

He was taken to Lessau health centre on December 30th and was referred to the Lorengau hospital due to the seriousness of his injury.

He passed away on January 3rd.

“Suspects are known and will be arrested soon when fuel is made available for my officers to travel to Bipi Island,” said PPC Yapu.

PPC Yapu said both incidents are being investigated by officers from the Criminal Investigation Division.