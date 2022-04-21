Young Female Killed After Sexual Assault

Her decomposed body was discovered by locals three days later and reported to police.

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said according to the investigation team, the young woman, identified as Rachael Andrew, was allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted and then killed. Her body was left at the crime scene. Her assailants are known to police.

PPC Rubiang said according to information gathered by the police investigation team, Andrew was likely kidnapped after she was dropped off along the Usino/Walium road, by a PMV that was headed for Madang. She was traveling from Asas Village.

The PMV was reported to have let the young woman off as it approached Ato Village. Eye witness reports state that after she got off the PMV, she started walking through the bush from the main highway, in the direction of Huyau Village.

Officers of the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) went to the scene of the crime and assessed it. They established that Andrew’s assailants dragged her further into the bushes to a garden, where they sexually assaulted and murdered her there. A medical team from Modilon hospital was called to Huyau. They examined the dead woman and confirmed the sexual assault. They then brought her body to Modilon hospital.

The PPC said, “I want those who were involved in the rape and murder of late Ms Andrew to surrender to the police as soon as possible. Your names are known and police will still catch up with you. Before they catch up with you I want you to surrender. You male folks must treat all females as your mothers, sisters and other female friends and must not see them as your sex objects. The police will make sure that those involved will face the law. I am sorry for what had happened and assure the family of the deceased to work closely with the police by providing statements and any other necessary documents which the police need. This will help fast track the investigation.”