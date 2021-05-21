Yekimbole-Uripmo Road Sealing

Richard Maru said they would like the Department of Works to complete the work by the end of September, 2021.

Mr Maru said this allows them to progress with the official opening of the Sepik Chicken, Grain and Cocoa Innovation Project in October this year.

The MP said he visited the farm recently, and reports that it is on track to deliver its first chicken meat to the market, in the second week of June.

He also said finishing touches to the ‘Haus Kill’ and hatchery are progressing well.

Mr Maru expect it to the completed by the end of July.

The MP said the next priority is producing chicken feed, after they produce day old chicks.

He said this is very critical as cheaper feed will mean reduced prices of eggs, chicken and day old chicks.

Photo credit: Office of the Yangoru-Saussia MP