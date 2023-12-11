Yawar and Bom locals reconcile

A rivalry between these two LLGs erupted from a family feud in August of this year, resulting in the gruesome murder of a Yawar man by the Bom people. They had murdered and chopped the victims head and had it attached to a stick, which was placed at a public roadside. This had caused total unrest between these two factions of people and other innocent people to experience the negative impacts of not having any government services reach these areas.

Both factions declared that there will be no more problem within their community and resoluted to work with MP Raicoast, Kessy Sawang and Madang Governor, Ramsey Pariwa for effective services to flow through their communities once again.

They also pledged to work with Provincial Police Commander Robert Baim and the Police in Madang to combat law and order in the community.

As a token of appreciation and respect to the two leaders, a pig each was given to both leaders with garden food. Each party also paid compensation and pig with food items to each other.

The parties reconciled in front of MP Sawang, in place of Governor was Special Projects Officer Francis Tavatuna, PSC Peter Gorek, Church leaders, ward members, village court magistrates, community leaders and the public.