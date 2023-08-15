Yangoru-Saussia tops ESP in education

Yangoru-Saussia MP Richard Maru said this was the result of Yangoru Saussia Development Authority’s investment in education in the last 10 years and now into the 11th year under their policy of ‘God First and Education Second’.

“It has always been my vision since I became the Member of Yangoru-Saussia for my district to be number one and have the most educated population in the East Sepik Province. As a result of our policy of ‘God First and Education Second’ Yangoru-Saussia DDA has invested nearly K40 million in education alone in the last ten years from our DSIP,” said Maru.

On top of the Yangoru-Saussia DDA’s contribution, the Australian Government invested K18 million in the Yangoru School of Excellence, and adding the contributions of other partners, Yangoru-Saussia had seen an investment of over K60 million in education alone in the last 10 years under the leadership of MP Maru.

“This is a very significant investment and 11 years on we are reaping the results, however, I am still not satisfied and want to do more. We, at the DDA level, are now deliberately investing in early childhood education so our children can start going to school as early as 3 and 4 years old to be taught and mentored properly.

“The world is looking for very good English speakers and computer literate students and employees so we must prepare our children well in our early childhood education efforts,” said Maru.

Maru said this when he officially opened a twin classroom for Boim-Sara Elementary School today. This twin classroom was completed at the cost of K150, 000 and the DDA also bought the tables and chairs for these classrooms at the cost of K18,000. The opening was celebrated in a big way by the people of Boim-Sara.

The people of Boim-Sara requested Yangoru-Saussia DDA for a primary school so their children would not have to walk all the way to Warabung Primary School to be educated.

In response, Maru said Boim-Sara was a very big village in the district and they deserved a primary school, but they first had to sort out the land issues.

“There cannot be a primary school here until you sort out the land issues and give us a prime land to build the school,” said Maru.

Maru also presented two chainsaws to the people of Boim-Sara under the Housing Scheme so they could start building permanent houses before the power goes in.