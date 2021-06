Yangomina's 5,228 votes will be distributed in exclusion 38.

Four candidates now remain in elimination.

Candidate Lohia Boe Samuel still leads the race with 22,028 votes.

Progressive scores are:

1. Lohia Boe Samuel - 22,028

2. Joe Tonde - 10,197

3. Sengol A Parkop - 7,780

4. Dr Thaddeus Kambanei - 7,733

Absolute majority is at 26,489.

Declaration is soon to follow.

The Government House is also preparing for the return of writs at 2pm today.