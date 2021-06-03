 

Yama Questions Re-Arrest Of Public Servants

BY: Freddy Mou
16:01, June 3, 2021
Governor for Madang Peter Yama has condemned the actions of a Police Mobile squad from Lae who came to Madang and arrested six senior public servants on allegations that were still before the courts.

Those arrested include former Acting Provincial Administrator Joseph Kunda, Acting Provincial Finance Manager Helen Kanimba, Provincial Finance Examiner, Loimeng Bande, and Clerk of the Provincial Assembly Henry Kambuka.

Yama described the manner of arrest as cruel and criminal in nature.

They were arrested over allegations of misappropriation of the K6 million Manam funds.

This is the same matter, which the same officers were arrested for, twice before.

The first arrest was by members of the Fraud Squad from outside Madang, but the case was dismissed at the Madang District Court.

The second arrest was processed at the Ramu District Court and is currently stayed.

Tuesday’s arrest is the third, and he has questioned that because there is a stay order in place.

Public servants
Yama
Freddy Mou
