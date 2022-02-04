Yama Calls For Transparent, Fair Job

Speaking at the opening of the Legal Year at the Madang United Church on Tuesday February 1st, Governor Yama challenged the law and justice sectors to maintain the honour and dignity of their profession as essential agents of the administration of justice.

Governor Yama said: “Guns, police mobile squad units and military force cannot provide peace and harmony in a society, but only through an independent, honest and fair justice system, law and order issues would not be a problem for the country.



“To you lawyers, honesty and fairness is important when enforcing the rule of law. At all times maintain the honour and dignity of your profession as essential agents of justice.”

The Governor thanked the work of the National Court in Madang for their initiative of taking National Court into the rural districts of the province.

Governor Yama said this was in line to his government’s ‘Going Rural Policy’ and promised to support this initiative.

He presented a cheque of K50,000 to the United Church in Madang and pledged to build two new houses for the two residential judges.