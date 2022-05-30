Yama appears in court over Manam Resettlement funds

They appeared before Magistrate Alex Kalandi at 1:30pm to argue the search warrant that was used in their arrest.

Lawyers representing the group argued that the search warrant used by the police was defective because on October 30, 2021 the Madang District Court stayed the search warrant, preventing police from continuing their investigation.

The lawyers argued that despite this stay order, police went ahead and carried out the search, which eventually led to arrests being made.

The lawyer for police told Magistrate Kalandi that the warrant was produced and executed on October 29, 2021, one day before the District Court put the stay order. He also told the court that they were not able to obtain other documents from the District Court house, and so filed a new case in the National Court, to appeal the District Court’s stay order.

Magistrate Kalandi told both parties that the matter relating to the search warrant will be discussed when the court hears the content of the case.

He adjourned the case to Wednesday 1st June, 2022, for the police prosecutor and lawyers to provide an affidavit on what they had argued in court.