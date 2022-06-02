Yali Disqualified As A Candidate

Solicitor General Tauvasa Tanuvasa, has clarified that a free pardon is granted by the Power of Mercy Committee, acting on advice from the National Executive Council and a report from the Power of Mercy Advisory Committee.

Mr. Tanuvasa made these remarks following questions raised by this newsroom on the status of a few convicted individuals whose nominations were accepted by the Electoral Commission to contest the 2022 National General Elections.

“In the case of Mr. James Yali, he is automatically disqualified because he was not released on a free pardon,” said the Solicitor General.

The former Governor for Madang is an intending candidate for the Madang Provincial seat under the PNC Party this election. He served a jail term of 12 years, 2005-2017, for rape charges.

Yali in response to the Supreme court judgement said he has taken the news calmly. “After receiving the supreme court reference on its importance of questions of law, I have sought the advice of my lawyers and they will definitely file something for the court to hear my side of the story.”

In matter involving Member for Moresby North-West Lohia Bohe Samuel who was charged for murder, the case is still before the court. Mr. Tanuvasa said Samuel is allowed to contest unless he is convicted. “If the court finds him guilty and convicted, he will lose his seat and there will be a by-election,” he added.

Following the landmark decision by the Supreme Court on Tuesday clarifying that a person who has been convicted of an offence after June 25th, 2022 is disqualified from contesting, the Electoral Commission has been urged to screen candidates before accepting their nominations to run for public office.